DP Ruto to skip presidential debates

Deputy President William Ruto says he will not attend the planned presidential debate. He has alleged media bias against his campaign.

A statement issued by Hussein Mohammed, the director of communications for the WSR presidential campaign, cited "unequal allocation of coverage, compounded by biased framing and negative profiling of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign and personalities affiliated to it".

He added: "We expect the media to play their rightful role in cultivating a healthy , robust and inclusive discourse. Our democracy depends on the media to make our political environment less divisive and less toxic."