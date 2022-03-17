Ruto's UDA wave holds back Jubilee ‘red army’ in Mt Kenya

Jubilee party loyalists in Mt Kenya are finding it increasingly difficult to campaign for Azimio la Umoja Movement as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave grips the region.

A number of hopefuls for various seats in Mt Kenya have ditched the ruling party in favour of Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Azimio La Umoja is being spearheaded by President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

The development is shaping the contest between President Kenyatta, who has declared support for Mr Odinga, and the DP for UDA, which has a huge following.

A constand feature

The 11 Mt Kenya counties—Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Embu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Nakuru, Meru, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi and Isiolo—have a combined 5.8 million voters as of February.

For most of Jubilee’s second term when the DP has campaigned in the region, MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu) have been a constant feature on his side but as party primaries draw close, more leaders are fleeing President Kenyatta’s camp.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga formally crossed to UDA from Jubilee when the DP toured the county on February 26.

Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki joined the party in January but hosted the DP on Saturday wheh he declared he had joined UDA.

The two followed Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru who has been with the DP for months.

Yesterday, the DP welcomed 84 Jubilee ward representatives from Embu, Kirinyaga and Nakuru counties to UDA.

The DP received 14 ward representatives and several aspirants from Embu.

He added that 45 Nakuru ward reps, including Assembly Majority Leader Moses Ndung’u and Deputy Speaker Samuel Tonui had joined UDA.

Another 25 MCAs from Kirinyaga also joined the party, he added.

During the UDA rally at Thika Stadium on Sunday, top politicians from Kiambu, Tharaka-Nithi and Meru counties joined the Ruto camp. They included Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga.

Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe argues that UDA is creating the impression of a wave in Mt Kenya “to hoodwink voters in other regions”.

“These things are for optics. They want to confuse the rest of the country, particularly the Rift Valley, that Mt Kenya is with UDA,” Mr Murathe told Citizen TV on Tuesday night. He, however, acknowledges Ruto’s “smart” strategy of courting aspirants.

Mr Murathe cited Kiambu where Mr Wamatangi, former county boss Ferdinand Waititu and Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina are vying for UDA ticket to run for governor.

They will face off with Mr Kabogo of Tujibebe Party and Chama Cha Kazi’s Kuria for the governor seat.

“It’s a smart move because all these aspirants will rally their supporters. They all support Ruto for the presidency. But within UDA, he will be faced with the challenge of nominations fallout. Only one person can get the ticket,” he said.

Waiguru’s entry

Last month, the President unleashed “the red brigade” from a revamped Jubilee, which has been tasked with countering the UDA wave.

Some aspirants have stuck with the ruling party, expressing optimism that the tide will soon turn in favour of Azimio.

Imenti North MP Rahim Dawood, who was among those who ditched Jubilee, said his supporters had cautioned him against seeking re-election on the ruling party ticket.

“I wished to reclaim my seat on a Jubilee ticket. I tried talking to my people about the Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) and UDA but they said I should run as an independent,” Mr Dawood said, adding that he would not back any presidential, governor, Senate, Woman Representative or Ward Representative candidate.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici said she would contest the governor position as an independent.

When she left UDA, citing betrayal after the entry of Governor Waiguru, Ms Ngirici was expected to join Jubilee.

The Kirinyaga Woman Representative even attended the Sagana Three meeting convened by President Kenyatta.

She had earlier attended a Jubilee meeting at Abai lodges in Kagio, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and party leaders organised.

Ms Ngirici, however, declared that she would be in the governor race as an independent, adding that Jubilee has lost popularity in Mt Kenya.

She said residents would likely to pick individuals on their merit and not party affiliation.

Among those campaigning for Azimio La Umoja is Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Igembe North MP Maoka Maore and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Political emotions

Mr Gideon Kimathi, a former chief of staff in Mr Murungi’s government who is contesting the Imenti South seat on a DEP ticket, said they would campaign for Mr Odinga.

“We don’t operate on political emotions and are sure we will have changed the tide by August 9,” Mr Kimathi said.

DEP chairman, Lenny Kivuti, has been quiet since he returned to his home turf of Embu after leading delegates in joining Azimio La Umoja in Meru. Mr Odinga received the delegation.

While campaigning at Gakwegori market last week, Mr Kivuti, who wants to be Embu governor, did not mention Azimio La Umoja or Mr Odinga.

Opinion leaders said Mr Kivuti fears losing votes should he drum up support for Azimio.

Rev Mutava Musyimi, who has declared his interest in the Mbeere South seat on a Jubilee ticket, was appointed by President Kenyatta to lead the affairs of the ruling party in the Upper Eastern. region

While on a campaign trail recently, the former MP promised to popularise Jubilee in Mt Kenya.

Even as defections rock Jubilee, Mr Emilio Kathuri, who was expected to be Mr Kivuti’s running mate, has since defected from DEP to the ruling party.

Political divorce

The former Manyatta lawmaker said he is not ready to serve as Mr Kivuti’s deputy and declared he would be seeking to be the Embu governor.

“I’ve taken the decision to face the former Senator Kivuti, at the ballot on a ruling party ticket. We have been together for five years but I have politically divorced him,” Mr Kathuri told reporters in Embu town yesterday.

