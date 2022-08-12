Ruto’s forays in Coast fail to pay off as allies thrashed in elections

Inroads by Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the Coast region failed to pay off after candidates allied to parties in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition clinched most of the seats.

ODM candidates were leading in the majority of the parliamentary seats.

Only Nyali MP Mohamed Ali and his Msambweni counterpart Feisal Bader of UDA managed to win in their constituencies.

Chiforomodo Mangale Munga of the United Democratic Movement beat UDA’s Khatib Mwashetani in the Lungalunga parliamentary seat with 15,267 votes.

ODM scooped the Kisauni parliamentary seat after Rashid Bedzemba made a comeback with 34,747 votes against UDA's Mbarak Hamid who was second with 12,336.

ODM candidates Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Machele Mahmoud (Mvita) were leading in their respective constituencies.

In Kilifi, ODM candidates stamped their authority against the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) associated with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

Provisional results showed the party bagged Kaloleni (Paul Katana), Malindi (Amina Mnyanzi), Magarini (Harrison Kombe), Kilifi South (Ken Chonga) and Kilifi North (Owen Baya).

In Ganze, PAA candidate Ken Charo was leading the tally as was Anthony Mupe in Rabai.

ODM will control half of the Kilifi County Assembly after clinching 16 of the 35 MCA seats. PAA got six MCAs while UDA managed five while the rest were split among other parties.

In the 2017 polls, ODM managed to get 27 of the 35 MCA positions in Kilifi.

Wiper harvest

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party carried the day in Taita-Taveta County, winning three of the four parliamentary seats.

In Taveta, John Bwire won with 18,742 votes while in Wundanyi, Danson Mwashako emerged as the winner with 16,210 votes.

In Voi, Abdi Chome was yet to be declared winner but led while in Mwatate, Peter Shake of Jubilee won with 11,317.

In Kwale County, incumbent Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza of Amani National Congress retained his seat. Mr Samuel Rai Gonzi of PAA made a comeback as Kinango MP with 16,331 votes against incumbent Benjamin Tayari of UDA who managed 13,025 votes.

In Tana River, Galole MP Said Buya Hiribae successfully defended his seat on an ODM ticket after he garnered 15,107 against his opponents Argamso Mohammed (ANC) who managed 7,902, Bwanaidi Aziz (Kanu) who got 4,425 and UDA’s Mohammed Buya Yusa (1,091).

In Garsen constituency, ODM had an easy task with its candidate Ali Wario ahead of other candidates by the time of going to press.

Jubilee Party’s Ruweida Mohamed Obo clinched the Lamu East MP seat after mustering 5,498 votes in a hotly contested race that featured four candidates including the incumbent MP Sharif Athman Ali (UDA).

In Lamu West, Stanley Muthama of Jubilee was poised to retain his seat.