Ruto, Raila to unite in Egypt for COP27

ODM leader Mr Raila Odinga has left the country to join the world leaders for the UN’s 27th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, known as COP27, which is being held in Egypt’s city, Sharm El-Sheikh.

According to Mr Raila’s Personal Assistance (PA) and ODM Communication Director Philip Etale, the opposition leader left the country on Monday morning.

He said that the ODM leader has been invited to the summit in his capacity as an African Union (AU) convoy.

“Rt. Hon. Odinga has been invited to address the meeting at Sharm El-Sheikh in his capacity as the African Union (AU), High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa,” Mr Etale said.

He is expected to make a presentation on the impact of climate change on infrastructure development in Africa and why there is a need for strengthening adaptation.

The summit is also being attended by President William Ruto who left the country on Saturday.

Monday evening

President Ruto will deliver the statement on behalf of the African Group, and Kenya at the Summit on Monday evening.

According to Mr Etale, the Summit comes in the wake of last month’s publishing of the Climate Change and Resilient Development Strategy and Action Plan (2022-2032) by the African Union, which is a 10-year strategic planning document to address the impacts of climate change that hamper the continent’s integration and development.

UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also attend the Summit. Initially, after taking the office, PM Sunak suggested that he would not attend it since he had a lot of work to do.