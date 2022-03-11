Ruto, Raila headed for run-off, Mizani poll shows

Neither the Deputy President William Ruto nor the ODM party leader Raila Odinga would garner 50 per cent plus 1 vote if presidential elections were held today, according to an opinion poll by Mizani Africa.

The survey, which was released on Friday by the market dynamics research firm, however has Dr Ruto as the most popular presidential candidate, although Mr Odinga has gained political popularity since the handshake.

“If elections were to be held today, William Ruto would garner 49.2 per cent of the total presidential votes, while Raila Odinga would follow closely with 45. 1 per cent,” said Haron Kiriba, CEO of Mizani Africa.

“According to the popularity rating, Mr Odinga has gained 0.4 places from 44.7 per cent Raila/Kalonzo 2017 score, while Ruto has dropped 5.1 places, from 54.3 per cent 2017 Uhuru/Ruto score,” Kiriba noted.

In terms of vote popularity by region, the poll indicates that Ruto scores 74.3 per cent in Mt Kenya, 67.7 per cent in the Rift Valley, 46.2 per cent in North Eastern region, 42.4 per cent in Western, 36.7 per cent in Nairobi, 32.1 per cent in Lower Eastern, 29 per cent in Coast and 18.1 per cent in Nyanza.





Mizani Africa CEO, Haron Kiriba when he released the polls in Nairobi on March 11, 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy

On the other hand, Odinga commands 79.5 per cent in Nyanza, 64.2 per cent in Coast, 53.6 per cent in Western, 50 per cent in North Eastern, 49.9 per cent in Nairobi, 36 per cent in Lower Eastern, 29.5 per cent in Rift Valley and 22.3 per cent in Mt Kenya.

Mizani also ran a running mate matrix for both Raila and Ruto within the Mt Kenya Region in which 163 people aged above 30 years, living in both rural and urban areas in eight counties were interviewed.

In the poll, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro emerged as the most suitable running mate for William Ruto, while Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was seen as the most suitable running mate for Raila Odinga.

“Age advantage, integrity, leadership experience was seen as the most important factors in the choice for a running mate,” explained Kiriba.

Kinyanjui was seen to present strong political affiliation consistency and age advantage to the Azimio camp, while Nyoro was seen to present age advantage, integrity, political charisma, and effective communication skills to the Kenya Kwanza camp.

A running mate matrix for Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga from an opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa. Photo credit: Courtesy

According to the poll, 55 per cent of those interviewed expressed confidence in party primaries, while 27.4 per cent expressed fears that party primaries will be marred by voter buying, corruption, nepotism, voter intimidation, ethnicity, insecurity, lack of proper party registration and vote rigging.

At the same time, 20.2 per cent of those polled were not sure whether party primaries would pass the litmus-paper test.

Even with this, 63.5 per cent of those polled expressed confidence that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) would conduct free and fair elections if Kenyans went to the ballot today while 18.4 per cent gave IEBC a vote of no confidence.

The poll also showed that 17.7 per cent of the respondents are still not sure whether they are confident with the IEBC’s ability to conduct a fee and fair election.