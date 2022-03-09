Ruto, Raila stepped up charm offensive on Western nations

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have stepped up their charm offensive on Western nations ahead of the August 9 General Election.

As Mr Odinga plans to leave the country for the United Kingdom next week, the DP returns to the country on Friday after a tour of the United states and UK.

The two leading presidential aspirants are keen on wooing the support of the foreign nations, which analysts believe is crucial in their run.

DP Ruto and his 31-member delegation were expected to leave the UK yesterday for Qatar, days after visiting the US where he held talks with senior government officials.

Dr Ruto yesterday made an address at Chatham House, London, where he discussed the August elections just a day after he met the Archbishop of Canterbury Mr Justin Welby.

Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign spokesperson Makau Mutua told the Nation yesterday that the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate is to leave the country next week after getting the coalition’s delegates nod on Saturday to vie for the presidency.

Problem-solver

Prof Mutua said Mr Odinga will address contemporary challenges facing Kenya and Africa and offer his considered thoughts about how to tackle them during his tour.

“Mr Odinga is a problem-solver who has thought deeply about what ails Kenya and Africa and what’s needed to harvest their vast potential for our people.

“Unlike the DP, Mr Odinga doesn’t whine about issues, he offers solutions,” he said.

Yesterday, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby confirmed meeting Dr Ruto and said he will meet Mr Odinga next Week.

“[I’m] praying for peaceful, open and credible elections on 9th August,” the cleric wrote on Twitter.

Former Kenyan envoy to South Korea ambassador Ngovi Kitau yesterday told the Nation that presidential aspirants are keen on wooing the Western nations for two reasons: economic and political diplomacy.

“The presidential aspirants also require support from the diaspora, majority of whom are in Western countries. They need funding both for elections and continued remittances,” he said.

Serious candidate

On the economic front, he noted, that the country needs markets for its products, foreign direct investments as well as technology transfer.

Political analysts also see the meetings by Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga as a strategy to woo the West for support ahead of their march to State House.

Prof David Kikaya, a former ambassador and professor of International Relations at the United States International University (USIU) said: “Given that Kenya's historic development partners are the West, it certainly is prudent that presidential aspirants elicit their confidence for continuity.”

Political pundits Javas Bigambo, Mark Bichache and Dismas Mokua argue that any serious candidate requires support across the board and must also reach out to the “big brothers” .