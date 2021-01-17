Ruto vows to raid ODM strongholds

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday continued his crusade to weaken rival political parties, signalling he would ditch Jubilee Party ahead of the General Election next year.

There has been speculation on where the DP will end up, with some observers citing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and others saying he is seeking an established party.

All, however, agree that he will abandon Jubilee.

Mr Ruto’s recent moves have been received with relief by Jubilee as the ruling outfit grapples with the dilemma of dealing with rebels within.

The rebels have openly associated with other parties.

Jubilee is not the only party the DP is out to wreck. He has been raiding the strongholds of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, his perceived opponent in the next presidential contest.

In Olchoro Nyori village, Kajiado West sub-county, Mr Ruto received ODM politician Daniel Tenaai yesterday, vowing to weaken the Odinga-led party in Kajiado.

Mr Tenaai unsuccessfully contested the Senate seat in 2017.

Some observers say Mr Tenaai’s defection is a big catch for Mr Ruto and clears the way for the DP to make inroads in Kajiado.

Mr Ruto said Jubilee has been held captive by selfish leaders out to destroy it.

Tribal politics

He said killing the party would not stop the “Hustler nation” from delivering Kenyans from tribal politics.

The DP criticised ODM politicians for locking him out of Jubilee using the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

“The President and I intended to form a party with a national look but those running Jubilee have reduced it to a shell that cannot get the right candidate to field for a parliamentary seat,” he said.

“They may destroy the party but the Hustler Nation will not be stopped.”

He poured cold water on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying Kenyans do not need a constitutional review.

“Kenyans want to know how they can earn their daily bread, not creating leadership positions. More than 16 million Kenyans are jobless,” Mr Ruto said.

Riding on Jubilee administration’s projects, including roads, he urged Kajiado residents to support his presidential bid.

“The Hustler Nation will change the narrative and economically power Kenyans. We will change the model of the economy to favour mama Mboga and the downtrodden,” he said.

Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok said Kenya’s economy is on its knees “but the Wheelbarrow movement is capable of reviving it once it is in power”.

Others who addressed the rally were former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, area Senator Philip Mpaayei, Kajiado south MP Katoo ole Metito, his Kajiado West colleagues George Sunkuiya, Nominated Senator Mary Seneta and several ward representatives.

The Ruto-leaning Tangatanga group has been traversing the country in recent weeks, selling the Hustler Movement narrative.

They do not miss an opportunity on social media to criticise Jubilee officials, including party leader Kenyatta.

Divided party

The DP’s allies have taken advantage of the handshake to dissociate themselves from any failures of the government, claiming they have been technically pushed out.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said the mess in Jubilee has been brought about by Mr Odinga.

“How do you explain a ruling party dewhipping its members and replacing them with opposition lawmakers in parliamentary committees? Now the ODM members do not want to share the mess that is in Jubilee,” Mr Cherargei said.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika said early this week that Tangatanga politicians would not be cowed into silence.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju denies the party is divided.

“It is not that the party is in a dilemma. We are using a different method to engage them so that they can see things from our point of view as opposed to going to courts, writing letters and issuing warning which can get us distracted,” Mr Tuju told the Sunday Nation.

He said the only point of departure with the Tangatanga group is the Uhuru-Raila handshake and not policy.

“It is a fact that the country was divided after the last General Election and there was even talk of cessation. We decided to shake hands with the opposition and heal wounds,” he said.

“Unfortunately to some of our colleagues, this was the point of departure. We hope to convince them that winning elections does not mean you take all government contracts, parastatal jobs and eat to your fill while the rest of the country watches in disbelief. This is not tenable,” Mr Tuju added.

Deputy Majority Whip Maoka Maore yesterday said the axe would soon fall on the rebels.