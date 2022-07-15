Ruto opens campaign nerve centre three weeks to polls

Deputy President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Friday formally opened its presidential campaign nerve centre three weeks to the polls.

Located at Soin Shopping Arcade in Westlands Nairobi, the centre will host several technical teams tasked with coordinating Dr Ruto’s campaigns in the run up to the August 9 polls.

The alliance is set to use the centre to receive results for its parallel tallying.

DP Ruto's director of campaigns and Turkana Governor, Josphat Nanok, disclosed that the centre has been operational since March.

Kenya Kwanza has also set up desks at the centre to coordinate campaigns in the 47 counties.

Led by Mr Nanok, UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei, the Ruto-led alliance expressed confidence in winning the polls.

“I formally welcome you to William Ruto's Presidential Campaign Centre. This is where our technical teams have been operating from to plan for the elections,” said Mr Nanok.

“We have called you here to tell you that we are fully prepared and our candidate is going to win. It is in the spirit of openness that we want the people to know where we will be operating from,” he added

Similar views were shared by Dr Mutua who said that the alliance was ready and organized to take power after the polls.

“We have confidence that we are going to form the next government. We know that we are going to win. Our opponents are already worried and have started making demands to IEBC,” said Dr Mutua.

The alliance once again dismissed recent opinion polls that have placed Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga ahead of DP Ruto.

They termed the survey as work of fiction aimed at helping their opponents gain traction.

Further, the leaders hit out at the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) over its recent survey that suggested that journalists feel safe covering Azimio campaigns.

“As UDA, we begin with about 8 million members. This plus our coalition partners we are at 11 million strong members behind William Ruto," said Ms Maina.