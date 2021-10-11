Ruto: OKA leaders out to protect their wealth, not to serve

William Ruto in Isiolo

Deputy President William Ruto addresses residents at St Eusebius Catholic Church Cathedral in Isiolo town on October 10, 2021. He accused OKA leaders of seeking leadership in order to protect their wealth.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto took his campaign to Isiolo town Sunday, where he claimed One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders are out to grab power to protect their wealth.

