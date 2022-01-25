Ruto: Mudavadi doesn’t need anyone’s permission to work with UDA

Deputy President William Ruto has defended his new ally Musalia Mudavadi from accusations that the Amani National Congress (ANC) boss has betrayed his community.

Mr Mudavadi, who has since partnered with DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), has come under sharp criticism from a section of leaders from the vote-rich Western region. The leaders have termed Mr Mudavadi's move as ‘suicidal’.

Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli accused ANC and Ford Kenya of Moses Wetang’ula of confusing the Luhya politically.

“If Mudavadi lost a parliamentary seat when he was a vice president, what makes him think he can win the presidency after being in the political cold for nearly 10 years?” Mr Atwoli posed.

Unite Kenyans

But on Tuesday, while meeting a delegation from Laikipia County at his Karen residence, the DP said the ANC boss does not need anyone’s permission to join a movement which he said will unite all Kenyans.

In what looked like an attack at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta who was meeting elected leaders at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, just a day after Mr Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator agreed to work with the DP ahead of the August 9 polls, Dr Ruto said the move will not distract them from their agenda.

“When they see that Musalia [Mudavadi] has joined other Kenyans of UDA, Ford-Kenya and ANC, they assemble leaders of his community to mock him. I want to tell them, Musalia has not joined us because of his community but because we want to build a united country for all Kenyans,” said DP Ruto.

“Musalia Mudavadi is not a Luhya leader, he is a national leader and he has come to join a national movement. Do not waste people’s time trying to make this an ethnic or village agenda. We are not in the business of village agenda; we are focused on bringing this nation together. We will not allow anybody to define this nation using ethnicity. We will forge ahead and build a nation called Kenya where everybody feels at home and everybody belongs,” the DP added.

DP Ruto also claimed that small parties had been formed with an agenda of influencing the outcome of August General Election.

Free and fair nominations

“Our purpose is to unite the entire country. We have refused the politics of balkanisation along tribal lines. There are people who are pushing political parties formed for regions, villages and they are being formed now because they have plans to divide Kenyans so that a few people can continue to decide leaders for us. They do not want Kenyans to unite because in case it happens, they will have the ability and capability to make decisions on their own,” he explained.

The DP said the coming polls will give Kenyans an opportunity to deal with leaders who have continued to enslave them.

“This slave mentality that some people believe that Kenyans cannot make their decisions and Kenyans cannot join whatever formation they want out of free will hence they need to ask for permission from certain quarters. That slave mentality must stop in Kenya and we will break it this year,” he said.

In a different event, DP Ruto unveiled UDA’s National Elections Board (NEB) of seven members ahead of its primaries as he urged for free and fair nominations.