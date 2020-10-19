Ruto loses grip of Mt Kenya as allies back Uhuru

Political strife between factions allied to President Kenyatta and to his deputy William Ruto in Mt Kenya region is expected to escalate as the plebiscite debate enters Phase II.

The two groups seem to be enjoying a fair share of support in the region. However, the DP seems to be losing grip of Tharaka Nithi County, which Governor Muthomi Njuki is slowly delivering to President Kenyatta.

Last Thursday, Mr Njuki managed to control local politicians who almost disrupted a project inspection tour by the National Development Implementation Technical Committee led by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and the President’s Deputy Chief of Staff Ruth Kagia.

Public relations

The MPs Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang’ombe), Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara) and Women Rep Beatrice Nkatha had accused the team Dr Kibicho leads of not involving them in identifying the projects to be inspected.

The MPs claimed the team of more than 10 PSs, was on a political mission in the county and vowed that the inspection tour could not continue without their views being factored.

“You cannot come here for public relations and leave us with no answers to tell the people about the status of their projects,” Mr Mbiuki said.

However, Mr Njuki intervened and the event ran smoothly, with the MPs finally showing confidence in President Kenyatta’s development plans. They even urged residents to support the President’s development agenda, saying leaders should avoid early campaigns.

The Nation learnt that there were efforts by the Tangatanga team to disrupt the event to send a signal that the DP was in full control of the region.

Support Uhuru

Speaking at a rally in Chuka town after visiting various projects, MPs Mbiuki and Munene lauded Mr Njuki for working closely with the State and vowed to support President Kenyatta to achieve his legacy.

Mr Munene, who is known to be an ardent supporter of the DP, said his support for President Kenyatta is unwavering.

“I would like to clear the air that Mt Kenya is not fighting President Kenyatta. We will fully support his endeavours to better this country,” MP Munene said.

Elections, he said, are two years away and that those engaging in early campaigns are misleading the country. Mr Mbiuki said some leaders are obsessed with 2022 polls, forgetting that Kenyans are keen on development and not politics. The governor has also managed to convince MCAs to back President Kenyatta and BBI.

Before the governor ditched the Ruto camp, politicians in the county were behind the DP, who used to tour the region often.

However, things have changed with the DP keeping off the region. Even his point man in the county, Senator Kithure Kindiki, is nowhere to be seen or heard.