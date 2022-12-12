Ruto jets to US for African leaders' meeting with Biden

President William Ruto has jetted off to the US for the Africa Leaders' Summit in Washington DC. He left Kenya shortly after officiating Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium.

"The priority is to scale up measures that support resilience and recovery from the effects of Covid-19, and the climate crisis that has seen the continent suffer disproportionate consequences," a dispatch from State House said Monday.

The three-day meeting that starts December 13 will also be attended by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who left the country on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

“He will be attending the meeting in his capacity as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development,” a communication from the Azimio leader's office said.

Mr Odinga had called off a parallel protest rally scheduled for Jamhuri Day to attend the US meeting.

The Summit is aimed at outlining the commitment of the US to African countries both in terms of development and diplomatic ties.

It will also underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities, a statement from US State Department said.

All African Head of State have been invited by the US President Joe Biden and it is one of the greatest meeting to have ever been organized by the US.

President Ruto is also expected to share with Kenyans living in the US in a meeting that will take place at Washington Plaza Hotel.