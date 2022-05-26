Ruto: I will accept outcome of the elections

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday pledged to accept the outcome of the August 9 polls as well as ensure that his team maintains peace during the elections.

Dr Ruto, who leads the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, said peace during the polls is an important part of the elections.

“On behalf of my team, we will do everything possible within our power to ensure elections are peaceful. We will go out of our way to ensure that,” Dr Ruto said.

The Deputy President was speaking at the 19th National Prayer Breakfast at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

The DP pledged to accept the poll outcome.