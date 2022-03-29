Ruto: I'll convert Helb to a grant

Deputy President William Ruto has promised to convert the Higher Educations Loans Board (Helb) from a loan to a grant if he wins the presidency in the August elections.

Speaking on the campaign trail in Kitui County, DP Ruto also promised to increase the amount disbursed by the body.

“We want to make sure that loans from the Helb do not have any interest rates. The amount of money disbursed to the students is so small. We need to increase the amount so that the comrades can have enough to take care of their educational needs,” Dr Ruto said.

“And in future, we will make the Helb a grant, not a loan, especially to the vulnerable students from poor backgrounds.”

He also said his administration will fast-track the process of disbursing the loans and make sure the youths are not listed on the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Releasing the funds

“We will also fast-track the process of releasing the funds. Most university students receive the money when they are very broke. We will also make sure no person appears on the CRB for defaulting on their student loan,” he added.

His promises come against a backdrop of a similar promise by the Azimio la Umoja presidential aspirant Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga has also promised to lift the youths out of poverty by making Helb a grant and initiating a cash-transfer system for poor households.

But the HELB has strongly opposed plans of converting the student loan into a grant saying the board already issues a grant to university students.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charles Ringera, the board has already released Sh43 billion.