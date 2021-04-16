Ruto: How Uhuru dumped me after the 2017 elections

Uhuru and Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto (left) and President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto has, in the clearest indication yet, admitted that President Uhuru Kenyatta no longer takes his advice over running of government.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.