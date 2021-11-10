DP Ruto's camp rubbishes police explanation after convoy attack

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims by the National Police Service that the tension witnessed within Kondele on Wednesday was as a result of differences over distribution of campaign funds amongst local groups.

This comes on the day cars in the DP's convoy were pelted by stones in Kondele, Kisumu County.

In a statement, the police said Dr Ruto's team had been warned to avoid the area, saying they had earlier received intelligence that there would be trouble in Kondele amid growing tensions.

Additional footage: Mob hurls rocks at DP Ruto's motorcade in Kisumu

But in a statement sent by Mr David Mugonyi, Communication Secretary in the office the Deputy President, Dr Ruto warned the police against playing with people's lives or property and instead do their work.

“At no point was there deployment of campaign finances as alleged by the police,” said Mr Mugonyi.

Deputy President William Ruto's motorcade flees a crowd at the Kondele roundabout in Kisumu after rowdy youths stoned his cars on November 10, 2021. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

The DP's office also termed the police statement as regrettable.

Later in Migori, the DP accused local leaders of resorting to using youths to create chaos "after sensing defeat".

“Let us not misuse the young people of our nation to engage in violence. Gone are the days when youths were used to spearhead chaos and violence,” he said.

Our plans and programmes will ensure that the youth are liberated from regressive stone-throwing culture by engaging them in gainful activities that will better their lives through the Bottom-Up Economic Model. pic.twitter.com/PNFzDEt1Ba — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 10, 2021

Speaking in Awendo town in Migori County on Wednesday afternoon, a furious Dr Ruto challenged his competitors to engage in idea-based politics and “stop using youths to create mayhem during political rallies.”