Ruto convoy attack: We warned DP of tensions, police say

Following an attack on Deputy President William Ruto's convoy Wednesday, the National Police Service has issued a statement saying the DP's team was warned to avoid the area.

In a statement issued hours after the chaos, police said they had earlier received intelligence that there would be trouble in Kondele amid growing tensions.

“This intelligence was promptly shared by the police with H.E the Deputy President's team with a recommendation to skip the affected area during the tour...During the rally, violence erupted amongst the local agitated groups who engaged in stone-throwing and other unruly behaviour,” read part of the statement signed by Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso.

He added that the intelligence gathered by security agencies indicated that “there was tension within Kondele owing to alleged distribution of campaign logistical funds amongst local groups”.

Police said some cars were destroyed in the chaos but no injuries were reported.

The attack on the DP's convoy happened on day two of his Nyanza tour. Irate youths hurled rocks at his motorcade in Kondele as he was addressing the crowd from his vehicle’s sunroof.

They also heckled him, forcing Dr Ruto to cut short his speech which had lasted barely five minutes.

Police lobbed teargas cannisters to disperse the crowds.

Police disperse crowds in Kondele using teargas on November 10, 2021. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

DP Ruto managed to leave the scene unhurt, but with a few vehicles damaged. He condemned the stone-throwing, saying his presidency will engage the youth in more meaningful activities.