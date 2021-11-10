Ruto convoy attack: We warned DP of tensions, police say

DP William Ruto motorcade stoned kondele

Deputy President William Ruto's motorcade flees a crowd at the Kondele roundabout in Kisumu after rowdy youths stoned his cars on November 10, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Following an attack on Deputy President William Ruto's convoy Wednesday, the National Police Service has issued a statement saying the DP's team was warned to avoid the area.

