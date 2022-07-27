Ruto chides Raila Odinga for skipping presidential debate

Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate William Ruto on Wednesday criticised his rival Raila Odinga for boycotting the much publicised presidential debate and asked Kenyans to reject him in the August 9 polls.

Dr Ruto reiterated that Mr Odinga skipped the debate because he lacked development agenda and that he had nothing to tell Kenyans.

"Mr Odinga knew he could not defeat me in such a debate and that is why he disappeared into the bush. He lacks plans and agenda for Kenyans," he said.

Dr Ruto said his presence during the Tuesday night debate demonstrated he was a competent leader who should be elected to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Return to Mt Kenya

During the debate, Dr Ruto said his government will allocate Sh200 billion to create jobs for the jobless youth through the Bottom-Up economic model.

"We shall build industries where our youths can be employed so that they don't go to waste," he added.

Further Dr Ruto promised to invest Sh50 billion to boost businesses for traders and small scale farmers.

Dr Ruto who made a return to Mt Kenya region on Wednesday declared he was ready to form the next government and enhance food security.

He stressed that he was determined to have increased food production to fight hunger nationally.

Speaking at Kamuchege village in Kirinyaga County, Dr Ruto promised to build dams for irrigation in all counties to ensure Kenyans produce enough food “so that they don't continue suffering due to high cost of living.”

"Kenyans have been suffering from hunger more often and my government will come up with a lasting solution to the problem," said Dr Ruto, maintaining that he is prepared to take over power and constitute a strong government capable of restoring the country's lost glory.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto addressing a rally at Kamuchege village in Kirinyaga County on July 27, 2022. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

He attributed biting hunger to poor management of resources and called for leadership change.

"Kenya has a potential of feeding its people but those in power don't care even if citizens don't have anything to eat," he said.

Food prices

Dr Ruto observed that food had become “so expensive” and majority of Kenyans could not afford it.

He claimed prices of food rose to worrying levels after President Uhuru Kenyatta shook hands with the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential flag-bearer ; Mr Odinga.

Dr Ruto called on Kenyans to turn out in large numbers on August 9 and vote for him.

He hit out at Mr Odinga, describing him as one who does not deserve to be given an opportunity to govern.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro urged Kenyans to reject Mr Odinga and vote for Dr Ruto who is ‘young and energetic.’

" Dr Ruto is the only suitable leader capable of reviving the economy for the betterment of all Kenyans," he said.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru assured Kenyans of economic ‘freedom’ should they help Dr Ruto to capture the presidency.

" Freedom is coming! Fight for it through casting votes in favour of Dr Ruto," she said.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi exuded confidence that Dr Ruto will be the fifth President of Kenya.

"Already Dr Ruto has majority following and he will definitely triumph," said Mr Muturi.