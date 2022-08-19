Ruto breaking law by wooing Azimio members, says Karua

By Nick Mwirigi

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Party Coalition presidential running mate, Ms Martha Karua, has called out President-elect William Ruto for wooing Azimio members to his Kenya Kwanza camp, terming the act illegal.

Speaking at a funeral in Kiandieri village, Kirinyaga County, on Friday, Ms Karua said Dr Ruto is in direct violation of the Political Parties Act.

"It is unfortunate for anybody who aspires to lead this country, and for someone who is a deputy president of the outgoing government, to break the laws of the country" she said.

Ms Karua explained that the Political Parties Act, under which coalitions are built, have very clear stipulations that guide movement of individuals from political coalitions.

"So for the deputy president to start wooing people, enticing them to leave a coalition without the requisite legal provisions, it's either a display of impunity or gross ignorance of the law of the land," she added.

The former Gichugu lawmaker further accused Dr Ruto of feigning ignorance of the law as a cover for acts that she described as leaning towards impunity.