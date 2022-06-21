Ruto allies to Matiangi: Treat Jacaranda violence like Raila chopper incident

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have asked Interior Cabinet Secretary to treat Sunday’s Jacaranda Grounds rally violence with the same zeal he did the following the attack on Azimio boss Raila Odinga’s chopper in Uasin Gishu in April.

Led by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula, the leaders, mostly from Western, demanded that Dr Matiangi acts swiftly on the violence that saw the DP brave a hail of stones to access the venue.

“Matiangi who is normally very quick to even respond to none-issues has said nothing about the event of yesterday where, if you look at our cars, are still containing scars. We want to advise the state agencies: When you have an electoral cycle such as this, with fierce competition, the government has even a greater duty to ensure the security and safety of everybody, particularly the candidates,” said Mr Wetang’ula.

Dr Ruto’s presidential campaign team member, Ababu Namwamba, said the Interior ministry, including principal secretary Karanja Kibicho, should not sweep the attack under the carpet.

“Matiangi, Kibicho power is temporary. We want to remind you that this violence you are investigating is what brought the ICC to Kenya. We want Fred Matiangi to do his work and swing into action as he did during the stoning of the Raila’s chopper in Uasin Gishu,” said Mr Namwamba.

Mr Mudavadi, on his part, accused the National Cohesion and Integration Commission(NCIC) of going mute “when the country needed them most.”

“After putting their focus in banning a few words from the lexicon which they deemed as hate words, they decided to hang their boots, and went silent, when the country needed them, where are they?” asked Mr Mudavadi.

The NCIC released a statement on Monday condemning the attacks.

In the statement, NCIC boss Samwel Kobia said they had launched investigations and will soon summon politicians said to be behind the chaos.

Also Read: Inside the underworld of political crowds for hire

“We hereby put politicians on notice that this is not the time for violence as a means of political mobilization. As a country and as the NCIC, we remain committed to achieving political decency in the 2022 general elections. We shall not tolerate the political thuggery exhibited at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday,” Mr Kobia said.

At the Kenya Kwanza briefing, Westlands MP aspirant Nelson Haji said the law must applied to all Kenyans equally.

“It cannot be that one person's language that is always punctuated with violence, the law must be applied equally, and we call upon the agencies that deal with these issues, to take a strict action against these people,” Mr Havi said.

The Luhya leaders however went ahead in asking the Luhya community to unite and lockout ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2022 elections as they accused him of demeaning and isolating the Luhya polical leaders

Meanwhile, the leaders, in a statement read by Mumias East Benjamin Washiali, accused Mr Odinga of allegedly turning Luhya leaders into a laughingstock in Kenya.

“What is it that the six million people in Mulembe nation community haven't done for Hon Raila in particular and the Odinga family, in general, that has made it an obsession to hate, discriminate, demean, isolate and frustrate leaders from the community? What form of absolution should the community offer you, Raila, in order to restrain you from roaring retribution that you continue to visit on the community leaders?”Mr Washiali posed.