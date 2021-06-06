William Ruto
Ruto allies plan to hold church ‘coronation’ for him

By  Mwangi Muiruri

  • President and DP handlers are caught up in a vicious fight for Mt Kenya votes.
  • Recent installation of Speaker Justin Muturi as Gema kingpin has split leaders in vote-rich area.

Deputy President William Ruto will be unveiled as Mt Kenya’s preferred presidential candidate in churches to counter the recent installation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and elders’ support of Mr Raila Odinga.

