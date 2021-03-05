Ruto allies cancel request to deny Jubilee party funds

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have not reduced their monthly contribution to Jubilee party despite public declarations to do so, the Nation has learnt.

Despite the much publicised letters to the clerk of the National Assembly to deny Jubilee funds through stopping their monthly contribution to the ruling party, it has now emerged that majority of DP allies cowed and wrote a second letter rescinding the first one.

Rescind decision

Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai told the Nation that a good number of the DP allies wrote a letter rescinding their earlier decision to reduce contributions to the Uhuru Kenyatta-led party and channel it to Kazi ni Kazi foundation.

“They rescinded their earlier decision, they told me in writing that Sh10,000 should be channelled to Jubilee while another 10,000 to be channelled to the other kitty. They are quite a number I can’t confirm the exact number,” Mr Sialai told the Nation at parliament buildings yesterday.

But some denied rescinding the decision. Belgut MP Nelson Koech said as far as he is concerned, he has never written to rescind the earlier decision.

“We are yet to receive our payslips but we have never written any letter to rescind of the decision. At least for me my instructions stand,” Mr Koech told the Nation.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju told the Nation that he is not aware of any member who has stopped his contribution to the party.

“I’m still waiting for such an advisory from parliament,” Mr Tuju said in a text message.

Those who spoke with the Nation yesterday reiterated that they were no longer interested in the affairs of the ruling party, therefore, their instructions to the clerk of the National Assembly still holds.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono confirmed to the Nation that he is only supporting the Jubilee Party with paltry Sh500 while the other Sh9,500 goes to the welfare, which the Nation has established that will be financing the operations of the newly United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

"My instructions to the clerk is very clear that only Sh500 should be remitted to the Jubilee Party," he said.

Tactical retreat

The sentiments were also echoed by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and his Mugirango South counterpart Sylvanus Osoro who said they are not going into a tactical retreat from their initial game plan.

"Our instructions were clear...reduce the Jubilee monthly contributions to Sh500 and deduct Sh10,000 and remit to Kazi ni Kazi welfare," said Mr Barasa noting that the clerk should prove if in case any Dr Ruto-allied backtracked from the initial plan.

Mr Osoro posed that: "How can I continue funding a party in which I stopped being a member?"

Endebes MP Robert Pukose, another ally of the DP maintained that they cannot continue financing a party which is not respecting their ideologies, noting that his monthly contributions to Jubilee have to be redirected to the Tangatanga welfare.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said "We stopped, we cannot continue funding an outfit that is emblematic of arrogance and stupidity."

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, an ardent defender of the second-in-command, regretted being a member of Jubilee Party insisting that he will never be party to whatever happens to it.

Mr Sudi has vowed to continue with scathing attacks on the top brass of the ruling party arguing that he left the Jubilee Party the moment UDA was unveiled.

"Am no longer a Jubilee member, therefore, I. cannot fund its operations, let that party remain with Uhuru and Ruto, but we are still persuading Ruto to support us in UDA," he said.

Aldai MP Cornelius Serem said they have been humiliated so much in their Jubilee Party and come August this year, they will come out full-blown to rebellion.

“As of now, I am a member of the Jubilee Party but come August this year, you will see our true colours because by then, we cannot be recalled as per the constitution. At the same time, those frustrating us, also need to know that our monthly contributions to the party are just voluntary and not anchored in the law,” he disclosed.

Early last month, about 100 MPs allied to the MP publicly made a resolution to deny the Jubilee Party their 10,000 monthly contributed claiming the party has since outlived its usefulness.

The lawmakers claimed that the money they channel to the Jubilee is only being used to give allowances to the party committee whose sole duty has remained to just expel members of the Tangatanga wing from the party.