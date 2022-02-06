Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, a key point man of the DP in Mt Kenya region. He said the President’s planned tour will mortify him in the region as he will have questions to answer.

Joseph Kanyi

Politics

Prime

Ruto allies accuse Uhuru of harassing Mt Kenya traders, neglecting the region

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants have launched a campaign against President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Head of State’s planned tour of the Mt Kenya region.

