William Ruto accuses Uhuru of plot to disrupt elections

Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of scheming to disrupt the August 9 General Election to cling to power.

Dr Ruto, who spoke in Kakamega Sunday, said President Kenyatta is using government machinery to mobilise chiefs and their assistants to recruit youths who will disrupt the elections in Kenya Kwanza strongholds.

But Dr Ruto asked the youth not to fall into the trap, promising them jobs if he wins.

“We are aware of schemes by the government to use chiefs and their assistants to mobilise youths to disrupt elections and cause violence in our strongholds,” said Dr Ruto.

The DP and his Kenya Kwanza allies were yesterday forced to hold their final rally in Kakamega town along the Kakamega-Webuye road after they were denied access to the Bukhungu stadium.

Despite the hitch, the supporters turned up in large numbers, disrupting movement along the busy road for close to two hours.

The Kenya Kwanza team used the rally to make a final push to galvanise the support of the 2.1 million votes in the region.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula have been challenged to deliver 70 per cent of the votes from the region to have a 30 per cent stake in the next government if Dr Ruto clinches the presidency.

Mr Mudavadi said that there are schemes to organise violence targeting Kenya Kwanza leaders.

“The August 9 elections will be historic after Kenya Kwanza leadership clinches victory. We promise Kenyans a better livelihood if we win the polls,” he said.

He told President Kenyatta to stop issuing threats to Kenya Kwanza leaders.

Read: Ruto says he will testify on poll rigging claim

“What is President Kenyatta telling Kenyans when he says on August 9, they will know he is the country’s president when he is already in office? Such statements amount to threats,” he said.

Mr Wetang’ula asked the youth to camp at polling stations and protect Kenya Kwanza votes.

At the same time, the DP piled pressure on Mr Mudavadi to deliver 90 per cent of the votes in his Vihiga County backyard.

Speaking at the Hamisi stadium in Vihiga, he said the 75 per cent that is being proposed by voters is “too little”.

Dr Ruto said voters in the county should turn up in large numbers on August 9 and deliver the votes to him as part of their deal with Mr Mudavadi.

“The 75 per cent Vihiga people want to give us is little. This should be increased. Ninety per cent is near a better outcome. Give us that,” Dr Ruto said.

Mr Wetang'ula said with a week to the polls, voters should turn up in large numbers and vote for Dr Ruto.

“A vote for Ruto is a vote for Mudavadi and I,” Mr Wetang'ula told Vihiga voters even as he castigated President Kenyatta for undertaking last-minute launch of projects.

“A retiring president is going round the country to launch the projects that have no budget lines and have not been approved by Parliament,” said Mr Wetang'ula.

Mr Mudavadi brought up the plan to award Kaimosi Friends University College with a charter, saying this is a right and not a favour.