Rowdy youth heckle Obado in Migori amid DP Ruto visit

By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Governor Okoth Obado, who accompanied Deputy President William Ruto on his Nyanza tour, was Thursday forced to cut short his speech and hand over the microphone to the DP after rowdy youths heckled him in Migori town.

