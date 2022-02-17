Azimio Mtaani

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (in white shirt) leads the Azimio la Umoja team at a rally in Vihiga County on February 10. The coalition has been hit by infighting.

Rivalry in Azimio imperils Raila’s bid

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Infighting has rocked the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja campaign team, with the former prime minister expected to calm tensions when he returns after a two-week absence.

