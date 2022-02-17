Rivalry in Azimio imperils Raila’s bid

Infighting has rocked the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja campaign team, with the former prime minister expected to calm tensions when he returns after a two-week absence.

The cracks are especially evident in Nyanza and Western, where Mr Odinga’s absence exposed rivalry among his allies from the regions, threatening to derail his presidential bid.

Campaign coordination has become the first casualty as local leaders feel they are being undermined by those from the national level.

Mr Odinga’s deputy in ODM and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Vihiga County boss Wilber Ottichillo have been missing in action amid grumbling by their handlers that they were not involved at the planning level.

The Nation yesterday February 16 learnt that the national campaign team led by Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi is scheduled to have an audience with Mr Odinga to address the challenge once he lands. He was expected in the country last night.

But campaign press secretary Dennis Onsarigo downplayed the feuds.

“Initially, the main machine in this campaign has been Raila. And now, we are happy to spread our troops. We have Azimio Mtaani led by a section of governors and other leaders, Azimio Women Group, and we will be unveiling Azimio la Vijana. There is synergy and there are no differences. Each campaign is coordinated from the centre, with the aim of going all the way to the wards,” said Mr Onsarigo.

The feeling is that the infighting could give their Kenya Kwanza competitors led by Deputy President William Ruto an advantage over Mr Odinga.

ODM Deputy Party leader Hassan Joho led the Azimio team that kicked off its campaigns in Vihiga County on Thursday last week before heading to Busia County the next day. Prior to this, they were in Ugunja and Bondo towns in Siaya County.

The tours were jolted by the conspicuous absence of governors Otichillo and Oparanya as their supporters and key opinion leaders demanded to know what was happening as others threaten to skip the next round of campaigns if their governors would not attend.

While the team was in Busia County, Mr Oparanya opted to attend the burial of AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars fan Isaac Juma in Mumias West constituency.

In Nyanza, controversy has also marred the Azimio la Umoja campaign rallies after some leaders were accused of taking advantage of the political events for personal gain.

In Homa Bay, there is still confusion on whether the political event held on Sunday was for county Woman Rep Gladys Wanga to officially launch her gubernatorial bid or for selling Mr Odinga.

Leaders supporting the movement who attended the event hailed Ms Wanga and castigated her opponents.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, on her Facebook page said the national Azimio la Umoja campaign brigade should not be supporting individual aspirants. She is among legislators from the county who gave Sunday’s event a wide berth. At the rally, some leaders from other counties endorsed Ms Wanga’s governor bid.

But this did not go well with local politicians who immediately took it to social media to castigate the statement made saying it was not meant for Azimio la Umoja movement but to benefit Homa Bay Woman Rep.

“Politicians at the rallies can only support a particular aspirant after nominations are held. Otherwise, other aspirants will feel left out and not accompany their colleagues to other places,” said Ms Wanga.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma also took a swipe at the leaders who attend Azimio rallies to endorse particular aspirants, saying the new trend will affect Mr Odinga’s quest to lead the country.

“These rallies should not be for a particular candidate but for everybody including those competing for the same seat,” Mr Kaluma said.

Similar complaints have been raised by leaders from Migori after a rally was held in the county on Monday. Woman Rep Pamela Odhiambo, in an interview on Ramogi TV, accused some leaders in the county of taking advantage of the event to seek political mileage.

The same situation is being witnessed in Kisumu, with Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o saying his opponents had prioritised their campaigns “when everyone else is struggling to see Baba (Mr Odinga) win the next elections”.



