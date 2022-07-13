Rigathi: Raila's mock swearing, handshake has brought misery to Kenyans

Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga should have been arrested, prosecuted and jailed when he swore himself as ‘people’s president’ in January 2018, Kenya Kwanza running mate Rigathi Gachagua says.

Following the annulment of the 2017 presidential vote by the Supreme Court which ordered for a repeat poll, Mr Odinga boycotted the election and on January 30 swore himself as people’s president.

The then Nasa coalition presidential candidate led a resistant movement pushing for boycott of some products and riots that resulted to massive destruction of property especially in Nairobi. To forestall a possible escalation of violence, Mr Kenyatta brokered a deal with Mr Odinga in the March 2018 handshake.

Mr Gachagua said instead of punishing him for committing the treasonable offence, President Kenyatta grew cold feet and invited Mr Odinga into government, sidelining those who had helped him ascend to power.

“When Mr Odinga swore himself he should have been sent to jail. The riots that he led could have been quelled swiftly and life returned to normalcy within two weeks," Mr Gachagua said in an interview with Weru TV on Tuesday night.

He said contrary to claims that the handshake brought peace in the country, it was the cause of Kenya's current economic downturn.

Asked if the prosecution of Mr Odinga would not have led to civil strife, Mr Gachagua accused Mr Kenyatta of failing to stand firm when he was confronted with the riots, saying the handshake had led to misery among business people from Mt Kenya region.

Mr Gachagua also said after Deputy President William Ruto was sidelined, several projects stalled since nobody was supervising them.

“The functions of the DP were transferred to Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi's office through the January 2019 executive order and the projects especially in Meru that DP Ruto had launched stalled because there was no supervision,” he said.

He went on: “The handshake led to death of businesses in Mt Kenya region where residents say it would have been better if it never happened. It was after the President started working with Mr Odinga that the opposition died leading to the “capture” of parliament by the Executive.”

Addressing a rally at Keeria market, Imenti South in Meru on Tuesday morning, Mr Gachagua told Mr Odinga that Kenya Kwanza would not allow him to mess with their government should he lose the August 9 election.

“You are used to serikali ya nusu mkate (coalition government) but this time round when you lose concede because we will not entertain you. We are also telling you that there will be no demonstrations after we defeat you because Kenyans will have decided that their fifth president is William Ruto,” Mr Gachagua said.

He said once Dr Ruto wins, he would not allow Mr Odinga to cause problems and chaos, adding that the DP “will deal with him”.

“You intimidated Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017 and arm twisted him to allow you into his government. We will not buy fear from you. After you lose on August 9 don’t play around because you will be jailed,” he added.

Tharaka Nithi senator Prof Kithure Kindiki told President Kenyatta that the Mt Kenya region was solidly behind DP Ruto, saying the residents had made up their minds on who to vote for. He told the President that he should not waste his time and resources campaigning for Mr Odinga in the region, adding that he would fail.

“We want to tell our former party leader Uhuru Kenyatta that Mt Kenya will not accept to vote Raila Odinga who infiltrated Jubilee and wrecked the party. But we know that the problem is not Uhuru but Odinga and we have forgiven him. But he should not force us to vote for Mr Odinga,” Prof Kindiki said.