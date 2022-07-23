Rigathi Gachagua takes a swipe at Uhuru Kenyatta over Mwea rice farmers’ misery

Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua yesterday took his campaigns to Kirinyaga County and pledged to have imported rice banned to protect Mwea farmers from unfair competition.

In a thinly-veiled attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mr Gachagua accused the Jubilee government of flooding the local market with cheap imported rice at the expense of the Kenyan farmers. Speaking in Rukanga village, he noted that farmers could not make profit as consumers prefer cheap Pakistan rice available on the market.

“Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto's government will ensure that there will be no more influx of rice from Pakistan and other foreign countries."

Mr Gachagua lamented that farmers, who produce 80 per cent of rice consumed in the country, have been incurring heavy losses with the full knowledge of the government.

“The government knows very well farmers are suffering, yet it continues to allow importation of cheap rice. This is unacceptable."

He asked farmers to be prepared to produce more rice and earn “a lot of money” from their produce once Dr Ruto takes over the country's leadership. “We shall sell rice to our soldiers and government institutions so that farmers can reap maximum benefits from their sweat."

Mr Gachagua further said a Ruto government will ensure minimum guaranteed returns for farmers' produce for them to never again register losses.

He urged residents to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes in favour of Dr Ruto if they want better prices for their rice.

“For farmers to be freed from oppression, they should gang up and vote for Dr Ruto," he said.

He at the same time accused the government of underpaying police officers who work hard to protect lives and property.

Mr Gachagua said scores of security officers were suffering from depression because of being paid peanuts. He accused the government of giving the police a raw deal and promised that Dr Ruto will improve the working conditions for security officers to motivate them.

Mr Gachagua also vowed to protect the interests of the Mt Kenya region in Dr Ruto's government. “I will make sure residents of Mt Kenya are well represented and, therefore, there should be no cause for alarm."

Woos teachers

He also sought to assure teachers that they will not be transferred outside their regions.

“There will be no more delocalisation of teachers. Teachers should teach in their home counties to be able to take care of their families," he said.

He expressed confidence that Dr Ruto will be the fifth President and called on Kenyans to rally behind him.

“Even if the government uses chiefs to spoil for Dr Ruto, we shall triumph. We have the numbers and we shall defeat Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition hands down," said Mr Gachagua.

He was hosted by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who took on Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho, accusing him of engaging in politics instead of concentrating on his work of ensuring Kenyans are secure. Ms Waiguru told Dr Kibicho to be ready to go home soon after the August 9 polls.

Also present was Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who criticised Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua for joining the Raila Odinga camp, saying she had lost direction.

He said Karua will be humiliated if Dr Ruto wins the polls.