Rigathi Gachagua: My selection as Ruto’s running mate split Mt Kenya but that is all in the past

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has admitted that his selection as Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate by Deputy President William Ruto has divided Mt Kenya.

DP Ruto and Mr Gachagua have been in the region for almost a week to counter the tour by Mr Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua.

The pair will be in Ms Karua’s home county Kirinyaga on Sunday.

There is speculation that their tours seek to undo the possible gains Ms Karua may have made by exploiting the perceived discontent with Mr Gachagua’s nomination.

This is in spite of unconfirmed reports that Mr Gachagua trailed in opinion polls and a vote by the region’s elected leaders during a meeting at the DP’s residence in Karen, Nairobi.

Yesterday, Mr Gachagua acknowledged that his nomination caused divisions but that he has since been embraced by the region.

Came up for grabs

“I led these people for four years and we were okay. We only differed when this seat came up for grabs,” he said, alluding to reports that some of his colleagues from the region shunned his bid and backed rivals instead.

The final shortlist, according to the DP as he announced his choice on May 15 following 17 hours of haggling, had Mr Gachagua, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Kiharu’s Ndindi Nyoro.

According to the Mathira lawmaker, the leaders from the region related like brothers and sisters “until, as is normal in families when there is a favour up for grabs, the time to pick a running mate presented itself”.

Mr Gachagua likened picking a Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate to making a decision on who to marry.

“It’s a personal decision by the presidential aspirant. He sought a well-known and compatible person, one who shares his ideals and a leader with proven value for friendship. That’s how I defeated them,” Mr Gachagua said in an interview with Inooro FM.

The MP said the process drove a wedge between his side and Mt Kenya leaders who seemed to favour Prof Kindiki, who garnered 24 votes from the 30 leaders gathered in Karen.

Following President Kenyatta’s re-election in 2017 and his subsequent truce with opposition Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Odinga on March 9, 2018, Mr Gachagua, Mr Nyoro and Ms Wahome led the rebellion against the Head of State in Mt Kenya.

While Mr Gachagua is from Nyeri where President Mwai Kibaki hailed from, Mr Nyoro and Ms Wahome are from Murang’a, a county that has never produced a president, vice-president prime minister or even deputy prime minister.

Mr Kibaki was vice-president from 1978 to 1998 when he was dropped.

There was also the Mt Kenya West versus Mt Kenya East fault line, the latter being the region Prof Kindiki and Mr Muturi hail from.

Mt East leaders and residents said the region has never held the presidency, a position Kiambu and Nyeri in the West have dominated.

These intrigues explained the resistance to Mr Gachagua’s candidacy from his Mt West camp, which felt Nyeri should not get another turn at the presidency, and from Mt East leaders who insist it was their turn.

Another fear that united Mr Gachagua’s rivals from both sides of the mountain was the view that he’s abrasive.

All this, it would appear, conspired to hand Prof Kindiki popular support, but Mr Gachagua seemingly held a trump card as he got the coveted post.

Prof Kindiki insists he was the favourite for the slot through popular endorsement by Mt Kenya leaders.

Other considerations

“I want it to be very clear that I’m content with the outcome. When other considerations for a running mate were tabled and articulated by our presidential aspirant, I saw the sense of Mr Gachagua being picked,” the don told Citizen TV on May 18.

Mr Gachagua yesterday disputed the claim that he lost the vote for running mate.

“It was not an election but the Deputy President consulted other leaders. He had all along made up his mind. The announcement date was for purposes of engaging us as a team,” the Mathira MP said.

“When the stalemate persisted, I and Kindiki went to the Deputy President and told him we could not agree amongst ourselves. We expected him as our leader to make a choice. He picked me and gave us the reasons. Prof Kindiki called to accept the decision and congratulate me. We are back as a team.”

Pressed on claims that he was handed the post because of his massive donations to Ruto’s campaign, Mr Gachagua responded: “I didn’t win owing to investing money in the campaigns. I’ve not [bought the seat].”

Mr Gachagua said he’s busy uniting leaders from the region “and they have accepted me as their deputy team leader and the ultimate Mt Kenya team captain”.

The man who was once a provincial administrator during President Daniel arap Moi’s government dismissed claims that he is abrasive, crude and despotic.

“What I have in abundance is a stand,” Mr Gachagua said. He added that Kenyans need not be afraid that if Ruto won the presidency that he (Gachagua) would stop people from getting to the head of state.

“Ours will be an open-door-policy presidency where all will have access to Dr Ruto. We don’t have the intention to limit access to the seat of power,” said the man who once served as the personal assistant to Mr Uhuru Kenyatta before he was elected President in 2013.

But Mr Gachagua insisted that “our government will not be idle to give room to casual State House visits”.

“We cannot be in the rush to remove 14 million Kenyans from Credit Reference Bureaus and generate taxes to pay the reckless national debts we will inherit and still find time to be seeking pastime engagements,” Mr Gachagua said.

“We will be reviewing our targets after every six months. We have a binding contract with counties and that will be the core business of the Kenya Kwanza government.”

The Mathira lawmaker dismissed the notion that Kenya Kwanza alliance is made up of actors devoid of integrity.

“Don’t fall for the politically instigated propaganda and misuse of security institutions to paint government dissenters as corrupt. Confront us with judicial convictions to legally brand us as criminals,” Mr Gachagua said.

He warned security agencies against “being used to deflate Kenya Kwanza supporters by arresting them and charging them with crimes not supported by compiled evidence”.

Mr Gachagua added that the cases would collapse “and we will institute criminal charges against the security chiefs who were manipulated to play politics with their offices”.

He also said that state lodges will be opened to the public when DP Ruto becomes Kenya’s fifth president.

“People must interact with their President and government. When you visit your friends, you’re treated to food and drinks. When we visit our President and government, we will be treated to the same feasting,” the lawmaker said.

Regarding fringe parties’ claim that he is dismissing and campaigning against them, Mr Gachagua accused them of joyriding.

“You don’t come to a political rally organised by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), where our aspirants have spent money to mobilise attendance, and expect to be embraced,” he said.

“To aspirants, know that politics is not a church or a wedding where all get free entry.”

Mr Gachagua said he gauges the mood of a political meeting before endorsing anyone for an elective position.

‘Let their followers ululate’

“If these people in fringe parties want to be taken seriously, let them actively participate in mobilising attendance at meetings. Let them be seen to be spending money to grace our rallies. Let their followers ululate for them in a manner that will make us take them seriously,” the Kenya Kwanza running mate said.

He added that the coalition team will be in Kirinyaga on Sunday “and they should take this five-day advance announcement to organise themselves and actively participate in planning so that we can accommodate them”.