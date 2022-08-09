Results announced at polling stations are final - Chebukati

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati has said results announced at polling stations are final and cannot be changed by anyone.

Speaking from Bomas of Kenya at a 10pm briefing, the agency boss also said voting had closed in most polling stations across the country with the exception of some areas.

"Areas in Kakamega, Makueni, Isiolo and Nairobi counties where voting was delayed have been given more time to compensate for the lost time before they transmit forms 34As to the National Tallying Centre," he said.

"Here at Bomas we will verify the form 34A...The law requires IEBC to verify and declare the winner within 7 days."

He also revealed that 26,881 of the 46,229 polling stations countrywide have completed counting and transmitted presidential results to Bomas.

"The commission will start announcing the results once they have been verified," he said.

Voting closed at 5pm at most stations across the country. Some polling stations that had experienced delays extended their opening hours. Voting was mostly peaceful, but was marred in some places by Kiems kit failures.

Counting and tallying is currently ongoing as provisional results trickle in.

