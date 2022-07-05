Respect Uhuru, Kalonzo tells Ruto

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has faulted Deputy President William Ruto for “disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta by talking ill of him in political rallies”.

Speaking in Kajiunduthi in Maara constituency, Tharaka Nithi County yesterday, Mr Musyoka claimed that DP Ruto ran away from the Jubilee government after ruining the country’s economy through corruption.

He claimed that the DP contributed only 20 per cent of their victory with Mr Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 and that he should thank the Head of State for nurturing him politically instead of mudslinging him.

“Ruto has no moral authority to accuse Uhuru and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga of messing the economy while he is the one who ruined it before running away from the government,” said Mr Musyoka.

While urging residents of the former Eastern Province to vote for Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua on August 9, Mr Musyoka said he is ready to support the duo for 10 years.

He, however, said if Mr Odinga will be willing to endorse him in 2027 he will take over the country’s leadership and continue from where he will have left.

The Wiper leader said he insisted that Mr Odinga must pick him as the running mate but he later agreed Ms Karua fitted the best because the time for women to feature in the country’s top leadership had come.

“The few Mt Kenya region residents who are not willing to vote Odinga should change their minds because of Ms Karua who is known for fighting corruption and crusading for human rights,” he said.

He said the political support that he is giving Mr Odinga assures him a round-one victory and that Dr Ruto should prepare to be in the opposition. He called on for the unity of Eastern region to enable him ascend to power after Mr Odinga’s tenure comes to an end. Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial candidates Mzalendo Kibunjia (Narc Kenya) and Nyamu Kagwima (Wiper) and the county’s Jubilee senatorial candidate Paul Mugambi and Chuka/Igambang’ombe parliamentary candidate Kathee Wa Kathee (Wiper) drummed up support for Mr Odinga.

Dr Kathee said the region will ensure that Mr Odinga most of the votes in the county and Azimio-affiliated candidates win majority of the seats.

Dr Kibunjia said that, with Ms Karua as Deputy President and Mr Musyoka as the Prime Minister, he will easily lobby for several development projects for the county residents.

“I will not have any challenge of asking for development support from Ms Karua because she is my party leader,” said Dr Mzalendo.

Mr Mugambi urged the residents to vote for him to replace Prof Kithure Kindiki as the county’s senator.

He said the Senate requires a sharp, energetic and aggressive person who will ensure that the county gets a good share of the national resources.