Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

Otiende Amolo

Siaya Senator James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo. The two want amendments made to the BBI Bill passed by county assemblies.  


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 The decision on whether to reopen the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report that is before the Joint Senate and National Assembly Legal Committee has split Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s team.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 13-year-old attains top grades from hospital ward

  2. PRIME Why Raila is the man to watch in 2022

  3. PRIME Poll: Kenya headed in the wrong direction 

  4. Key to conclusion of Jennifer Wambua murder probe

  5. Cuban party electing new leaders amid generational shift

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.