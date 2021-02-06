Reject BBI at your own risk, new CoG boss Wambora tells Mt Kenya

Embu Governor Martin Wambora made a grand entrance back into the region on Saturday, promising to sell the Building Bridges Initiative and quickly address salary delays in counties. and

The newly elected chair of the Council of Governors (CoG) warned that Mount Kenya residents who reject the BBI will live to regret it as the region is its main beneficiary.

He said he will crisscross the Central region to promote the BBI as it is a “priority” and will ensure grassroots regions are allocated resources.

"Residents will punish themselves if they don't support the document," he told coffee farmers at Rukuriri Primary School.

He added, "We shall have increased bursaries for our children and ward development funds if the BBI is endorsed. Our people should take the BBI seriously and ignore its critics.”

Mr Wambora noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta has been leading the push for the BBI so that residents of Mt Kenya, which is highly populated, can live comfortably and have peace.

"The President is telling us to embrace this document because he loves us. He means well for us so we should listen to him," he said, adding the counties’ funds allocation will increase from 15 per cent to 35 per cent.

"Counties will have adequate funds for development, salaries and other financial needs. The BBI is good for us all so we should vote for it when time comes," he said.

Salaries issue

Regarding salaries, Mr Wambora said he had already met with Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani and discussed how to end the salary crisis, which is hampering quality service delivery in counties.

"My main task is to ensure workers get their salaries on time so they can meet their financial obligations," he said.

Residents turned up in Embu town in large numbers to welcome Mr Wambora, who was unanimously elected the CoG chair succeeding Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

He attributed his victory in the race to head the CoG to confidence and residents’ prayers.

After addressing the people, he proceeded to his Runyenjes home town, where he announced that more than Sh10 million has been set aside for the youth to start businesses.

“The youth should now apply for soft loans and carry out businesses of their choice to earn a living," he said.

Coffee farmers

Governor Wambora addressed the farmers during their consultative meeting with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, to discuss implementation of reforms in the sector.

The governor said farmers should earn a minimum of Sh100 for a kilogramme of coffee in order to break even.

He said Embu has already found a market for coffee in the US and Europe so farmers will soon benefit from their hard work.

CS Munya said civic education will be carried out nationally so that Kenyans can know what the BBI entails.

"People will be properly educated so that they can make the right decision," he said, adding the initiative is not a push for a Raila Odinga presidency.

He accused the Tangatanga faction of the ruling Jubilee Party, which is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, of spreading propaganda for selfish gain.