Recent swearing-in of judges an attempt to capture Judiciary, Raila says

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga says recent swearing-in of judges by President William Ruto is an attempt of the Executive to capture the Judiciary.

"There is a push by the Executive to own the Judiciary through illegal actions that amount to bribery and that is why there was a rushed decision to swear in judges and allocate funds to the Judiciary. It is a plain attempt to capture the Judiciary through bribery,” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga said that the role of the Parliament will be to carry out three tasks; to save the Judiciary which is offering itself to state capture, to transform the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and to stop the Executive from offering itself to conducting state capture.