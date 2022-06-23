Raila woos pastoralists, vows to end banditry, cattle rustling

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga Wednesday promised to address the banditry and cattle rustling menace in pastoralist regions.

He also pledged to upscale livestock insurance and develop meat processing plants to boost the region’s economy from the sale of meat and animal hides and skins.

Mr Odinga, who held rallies in Baragoi (Samburu North) and Wamba (Samburu East), said if elected, he will fix the pastoralist economy that, he said, had been neglected for long.

“I am aware this region is plagued by perennial insecurity and I will ensure security is restored. My government will deal with it and everyone will feel secure in their country,” Mr Odinga said.

Livestock insurance

The former prime minister said pastoralists in Samburu and other parts of the northern frontier will benefit from livestock insurance if he is elected on August 9.

“We will deal with poverty. To help pastoralists, I will introduce livestock insurance so that when livestock are killed by droughts or even floods, they can still be compensated,” Mr Odinga said.

He also promised to develop the livestock sector.

“Samburu has the potential of being a leading meat producer in the country. If I take the baton from President Uhuru Kenyatta, we will unlock Samburu’s potential and also find a way of setting up leather industries,” Mr Odinga said.

He vowed to address the water and infrastructure challenges bedevilling the region if he clinches the presidency.

Mr Odinga said he understands the woes facing the Samburu community and is the best person to solve them.

Drilling of boreholes

The former premier said he will prioritise the drilling of boreholes and construction of dams and water pans to ensure residents easily access water for domestic and livestock use.

“I understand you are facing perennial water shortages and hunger due to drought. If elected, my government will drill boreholes and water pans to harvest water to avoid serious shortages.”

Citing his experience in the Roads ministry, Mr Odinga promised to ensure that the infrastructure in the Asal region is developed to ease transportation and spur economic growth.

He also vowed to ensure every child has access to quality educations.

At the same time, Mr Odinga said he would introduce social protection programmes that would see every needy household receive a Sh6,000 monthly stipend.

“I have on many occasions talked about my social protection programme that will see those living below the poverty line get a monthly stipend of Sh6,000. It is not fiction. Inawezekana (It can be done),” said Mr Odinga.

He added that his administration will ensure that every citizen will have affordable health insurance cover under his ‘Baba Care’ programme.

He also took a swipe at some of his competitors, claiming they have stolen public funds and are using the loot to hoodwink Kenyans.

Seal corruption loopholes

Mr Odinga promised to seal corruption loopholes if elected.

Leaders who accompanied Mr Odinga drummed up support for the ODM chief’s presidential bid, calling on Kenyans to reject Deputy President William Ruto at the polls.

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli urged the Samburu community to join Mr Odinga in forming the next government so as to benefit from more resources and shared prosperity with the rest of the country.

“We are certain Mr Odinga will win the forthcoming polls easily, so join us as we form the next government,” said Mr Atwoli.

“Reject the Wheelbarrow narratives in this era,” he added.

Former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said Mr Odinga has “found the key to climb Mount Kenya”.

She said the Azimio-One Kenya government will ensure the country is liberated from the current high cost of living.

“Some people thought they had Mount Kenya votes in their baskets. They are now shocked the region is shifting rapidly,” Ms Kariuki said.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said the Odinga government will implement its manifesto to rescue Kenyans from the economic crisis.