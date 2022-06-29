Raila to Ruto: Resign if not satisfied with Uhuru

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dared his rival - Deputy President William Ruto to resign from government and remain an ordinary Kenyan if not satisfied in it instead of condemning his own administration.

Speaking during a joint TV interview accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua on Tuesday night, Mr Odinga said it was unfair for the DP to offer blanket condemnation on an administration he is part of.

“It is unfair for somebody who is earning a salary, has got over 250 security of government defending him, using government vehicles and equipment to do the campaigns to come out and say he is not in government,” Mr Odinga said.

He faulted the Dr Ruto for claiming that it’s him who is part of the Jubilee administration, noting that he does not draw any salary from government.

“He claims he was removed from government, if that is so, then do the decent thing that most responsible people do, resign,” Mr Odinga charged.

He said resignation is the only honourable thing the DP can do just as his father – the first vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga did when he fell out with Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

“That’s what Mr Bildad Kaggia and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga did.

“You resign and become an ordinary person,” the former Prime Minister said.

He went on: “You don’t say you are out of government and blaming the government yet you earn salary from the same government. If that is not hypocrisy, then I don’t know what hypocrisy is.”

Ms Karua also told off the DP over what she termed as double speak.

“You can’t also choose which part of government you will claim credit for and which part you disown,” she said.