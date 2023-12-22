Raila to attend Luo elder Randa’s coronation as rival team plans event at same venue

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is on Friday scheduled to attend the coronation of Ker Odungi Randa as the head of the Luo Council of Elders, even as a rival faction is planning a similar event at the same venue.

The two rival groups have planned parallel events at the same venue on December 22, 2023.

While the faction led by Ker Randa is planning his coronation, a ceremony to be graced by Odinga, the wing led by Nyandiko Ong'adi has also called for a special Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held at the historic Ofafa Memorial Hall in Kisumu.

Randa is a former aide to Mzee Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, the opposition leader's father, and is set to take over the leadership of the influential council, replacing Ker Willis Otondi, who died in February. But Ong'adi has laid claim to the leadership of the council, and insists he is officially registered and recognised by the Kenyan government.

The hall has been a centre of conflict over the past week, resulting in the demolition of business structures within the compound and the barring of Nyandiko Ong'adi's camp from accessing the facility.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, a member of the coronation planning committee, said the event would go ahead as planned on Friday.

“We had the Luo Nation Festival in July in Homa Bay that unveiled the new Ker. But this Friday we will crown the new head of the Luo Council of Elders so that he can officially take over the office and guide our community in matters of culture,” Owili said.

Bishop Kasuku Kalolo, from the Council of Elders, said the coronation was meant to make the Luo nation aware that there can only be one Ker.

“And at this point, I wish to invite all members of the Luo community to turn up in large numbers as we crown the ninth Ker,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a letter dated December 15, 2023, the faction led by Ong’adi announced that they will have a special AGM on December 22 and only registered members would be allowed to attend.

Members of the group claimed that they had invited various leaders to grace the special occasion.

According to elder Ong'adi, some of the issues to be discussed include the unity of the Luo nation, gazettement of Ofafa Memorial hall as a national monument, and respect and cordial relations among all elected leaders.

The leadership of the Luo Council of Elders has been a contentious issue since the death of former Ker Willis Otondi in February.

Otondi, reportedly the longest-serving Ker, died while receiving treatment at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

On December 19, a standoff ensued when Kisumu County moved to evict tenants from the controversial one-acre prime land at Ofafa Memorial Hall over an alleged Sh86 million accumulated land rate debt.

The move by the county government was triggered by an attempt by Ong'adi's faction to hold a press conference at the venue to dispute the debt claims by City Manager Abala Wanga.

Milimani Market MCA Seth Kanga led a group of youths to disrupt the media briefing.

The MCA accused some "powerful" individuals in the national government of using the elders to take control of the premises.

Ong'adi and his team were forced to flee the hostile crowd, which was baying for their blood.

Meanwhile, the city manager has announced that the county has taken over management of the land and will renovate the dilapidated hall within the next month.

Wanga accused the Ong'adi-led faction of running the facility into the ground and failing to pay its debts, despite receiving some income from tenants.