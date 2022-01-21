Raila slams Ruto for abdicating his duty

Azimio la Umoja Presidential hopeful Raila Odinga pitched camp in Kuria, Migori County yesterday where he took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto for abdicating his official duty while blaming Jubilee government failures on the President.

Mr Odinga, speaking in Kehancha town, likened Dr Ruto to “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” while accusing him of “hoodwinking Kenyans with numerous donations sourced from proceeds of corruption”.

“He is now blaming the Jubilee government failures on Handshake and President (Uhuru) Kenyatta yet he has been unable to run the government as the second in command. It is he who has failed in his duties and is now looking for a scapegoat,” Mr Odinga said.

The ODM leader was installed as an elder of the Kuria tribe by elders. His visit comes a fortnight after Dr Ruto toured the region.

The installation ceremony at Kehancha stadium coincided with an Azimio la Umoja meeting where Mr Odinga met with professionals, elders, opinion leaders, politicians and aspirants from the community. The former Prime Minister hopes to consolidate the Kuria votes, which account for 25 per cent of the over 400,000 votes in Migori County.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikaipia), Anyang’ Nyong’o, (Kisumu), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), James Ongwae (Kisii) and Cornel Rasanga (Siaya) among other political leaders from the nyanza region.

He said the DP was preparing to “plunder Kenyans if he gets the slightest chance”.

“He is hiding in promises to loot the country further. Let’s unite, walk together and reach our destination,” Mr Odinga said.

Through his 10-point agenda, the ODM leader promised to prioritise universal healthcare, revive collapsed industries, give Sh6,000 shillings to vulnerable families and improving infrastructure. He further pledged free education from primary to tertiary level and loans to graduates that they will repay in a seven-year period.

“My agenda is not mere talk as some would want you to believe. All these are attainable when we seal all (corruption) loopholes in the country. There is money to actualize these plans,” he said.

Mr Odinga faulted some governors for stalling devolution, which was meant to bring about equitable distribution of resources to counties.

“We brought about devolution to transform the economy of this country. The most important aspect of devolution is equitable distribution of resources but this has been marred by corruption and inept leadership in some county governments,” he said.

Mr Odinga noted that his government will have a formula for sharing resources per sub-county so that there is equitable distribution of resources.

He further pledged to open up cross-border trade in the East African countries.

In a direct attack at Dr Ruto, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said: “He has been in the government for the past nine years with nothing to show for it but corruption and theft of resources.”

Governor Oparanya called on the Kuria community to rally behind Mr Odinga, whom he said will form the next government.