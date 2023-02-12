Raila’s Azimio postpones Kisii rally

Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition has now postponed its Kisii protest rally that was scheduled for Monday until Friday.

The coalition now says the rally will be held on Friday even as some Gusii Kenya Kwanza leaders want the former Prime Minister to call off his planned protest rallies in the region.

Mr Odinga's spokesman Mr Dennis Onyango, however, said the decision to postpone the Kisii rally was made in Machakos on Friday.

“Azimio leaders asked for time between Busia baraza which they were attending today and Kisii baraza which they are still organising,” said Mr Onyango.

The rescheduling of the rallies come amidst calls by local leaders from Kisii for Mr Odinga to keep off Gusii in his countrywide protest rallies.

Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae and his Deputy Joash Maangi have separately told Mr Odinga to keep off Gusii.

But divisions have rocked the Kenya Kwanza team in Kisii County with each key player angling for attention of President Ruto ahead of his planned visit next month.

The President is scheduled to grace the homecoming of Education CS, Ezekiel Machogu.

The Kenya Kwanza team is each issuing uncoordinated press statements to condemn the party leader, clearly signaling they are not pulling together.

The teams are currently trying to outdo each other in condemning the postponed Azimio protest rally.

They held separate press briefings with similar messaging over the weekend.

Mr Maangi seems to have the blessings of most senior Kenya Kwanza leaders from the county, amongst them Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Mr Ongwae was upto the August 2022 General Elections a key supporter of Mr Odinga.

Mr Maangi switched camp before elections and vied the Kisii senatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance ticket.

Mr Maangi and his team asked Mr Odinga to keep off the county in his planned country-wide protest rallies, claiming that his intention is to make the region miss out on development.

Mr Maangi claimed that Mr Odinga’s aim is to incite the Gusii community against President William Ruto as he encourages his people from Luo Nyanza to embrace the government of the day for the sake of development.

“It should be noted that Mr Odinga himself welcomed the President of Kenya, Dr William Ruto, with open arms in Luo Nyanza, during the homecoming of CS Eliud Owalo. He in fact sent none other than the seasoned politician and the governor of Siaya James Orengo, who delivered his apologies and greetings,” said Mr Maangi.