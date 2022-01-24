Raila’s allies slam Ruto, Mudavadi partnership as an ‘alliance of losers’

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga yesterday January 24 continued with his raid of the vote-rich Rift Valley, as his allies dismissed the new deal between Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Politicians who spoke in Nakuru City, termed the partnership between Dr Ruto and Mr Mudavadi as an “alliance of losers”.

“As you saw, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka left Bomas. How can we trust Mudavadi and Ruto to revamp the economy of this country?”said Mr Odinga’s close ally, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

The ODM leader has been eyeing Mr Musyoka and Mr Moi and their Bomas walkout was widely seen by MPs close to the ODM chief as an indicator the two leaders would join his Azimio La Umoja coalition. Mr Mohamed’s sentiments were echoed by nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

“We were waiting for an earthquake, but what has happened in Bomas is not even a tremor. They have regrouped ready to plunder public resources,” he said.

Earlier on, Mr Odinga had attended a church service at the Kenya Assemblies of God in Njoro, where he popularised his Azimio outfit as he rallied residents to enlist in the ongoing mass voter registration.

He later made various stop-overs in Mwisho wa Lami, Mau Narok, Likia, Mauche,Ndeffo, Stoo Mbili and Kihingo.

While addressing the roadside rallies, the ODM leader pledged goodies once he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta, including reviving the agriculture sector through value addition.

He took a swipe at Dr Ruto for allegedly failing to deliver on his promises of laptops for Standard One pupils and better returns for farmers.

The ODM leader said he was best placed to deal with the plight of Kenyans, citing his plan to devolve more resources to counties as was proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative, which the DP opposed.

“Rift Valley is the country’s breadbasket. Once I get into office, l will make sure all the challenges farmers face are addressed. For instance, l will empower farmers to engage in value addition. Kenya needs policies that boost value-addition to ensure our farmers put money into their pockets,” said Mr Odinga amid cheers from the crowd.

“I will deal with the high cost of farming, including the price of fertiliser, which has put many out of business in the face of competition posed by supplies from outside the country. I will ensure the price of fertiliser is reduced to less than Sh3,000 per bag.”

He was accompanied by Governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia),MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni), Maina Kamanda (nominated ), Junet Mohamed (Suna East), Samuel Arama (Nakuru West) and former MPs Joseph Kiuna, Njenga Mungai among other local leaders.

Mr Odinga later addressed residents of Nakuru City at Soko Mjinga and Mazembe grounds, where he promised more goodies to the region.

He pledged to end corruption, poverty and ensure better health for all Kenyans if elected president.