Raila’s allies slam Ruto, Mudavadi partnership as an ‘alliance of losers’

Raila in Nakuru

ODM leader Raila Odinga (on vehicle’s sunroof in red, flowery shirt) during a campaign rally in Kaptembwa in Nakuru City yesterday.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga yesterday January 24 continued with his raid of the vote-rich Rift Valley, as his allies dismissed the new deal between Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.