Raila, Ruto to meet Chebukati over election concerns

The electoral agency has convened a critical consultative meeting with the four presidential candidates today to iron out underlying issues raised by their camps ahead of the August 9 elections.

This is the first key meeting between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and all the candidates since they were cleared to run for the top seat last month.

In letters seen by Nation.africa addressed to the individual candidates - Deputy President William Ruto, Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga, Roots and Agano party leaders George Wajackoyah and David Waihiga, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati details three key issues for discussion.

They include; printed register of voters, election results path and harmonization of campaign schedules for Presidential Candidates.

"Reference is made to the above stated subject matter.

The Commission invites you to a Presidential Candidates meeting scheduled to be held on

Wednesday 29 June 2022 at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club from 9.00 am," states Mr Chebukati's letter in part.

The candidates are expected to be accompanied to the meeting by not more than five persons.

It comes against the backdrop of concerns raised by the candidates over the preparedness of the electoral commission to conduct a free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

Just on Tuesday, Mr Odinga's camp made fresh demands to the electoral agency, seeking to know its level of preparedness for the polls.

Through its chief legal advisor Paul Mwangi, Azimio wants the commission to furnish them with a certified copy of the register of voters, a list of all polling stations, the geo-reference for each polling stations, the design, essential features and security attributes of ballot papers, and the election results declaration forms.

Dr Ruto's camp has also on several occassions petitioned the commission's against what it terms as arbitrary indulgence of some Government officials in the election plans as well as campaigns for Mr Odinga.