Presidential hopeful Nixon Kukubo

Presidential hopeful Nixon Kukubo. 

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Raila, Ruto prepare, I’ll be on the ballot - Kukubo

By  Winnie Onyando

A for Kenya Defence Forces soldier who vied and came last in two presidential elections is set to contest again in the next General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.