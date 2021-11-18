Raila, Ruto prepare, I’ll be on the ballot - Kukubo

A for Kenya Defence Forces soldier who vied and came last in two presidential elections is set to contest again in the next General Election.

Speaking to the Nation yesterday, Mr Nixon Kukubo said he is ready to face his rivals with his Tumaini Liberation Movement.

“I still believe I am the right person to be elected as the President of Kenya. Kenyans need to be liberated from current corrupt political leaders,” he said.

The 64-year-old, a musician, says current leaders are campaigning and making lofty, unrealistic promises.

“Right now, the contesters move around giving promises that they won’t be able to accomplish. They are the same leaders who have failed to deliver to Kenyans.”

He said the leaders should step down and leave room for others like him who have interacted with the people and understand their needs.

“An aspirant like Jimmy Wanjigi and I can form the government. Kenyans should consider fresh people with fresh minds and ideas,” he said.

Mr Kukubo is set to officially launch his bid for the presidency in February next year at Bomas of Kenya.

“More than 33,000 people will attend. In each county, we will have 20 representatives.”

He is convinced that he will end poverty and hunger in Kenya.

Education

Presidential hopeful Nixon Kukubo. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Mr Kukubo attended Ndakaru and Nakalira primary schools in Sirisia constituency, Bungoma County. He later joined Kimilili Boys High School and sat his Form Four exams in 1977.

He joined the military in 1978, serving until his resignation in 1989.

"During my days in the military, I used to compose and sing songs that praised the government of the day alongside my fellow military officers," he narrated.

Political history

He plunged into active politics in 2001 when he formed and registered the Republican Party of Kenya. He unsuccessfully vied for President in 2007, coming last with 5,927 votes.

Mr Kukubo, born and brought up in Butonge, Sirisia constituency, is married to three wives and has 10 children.

"I believe that I am going to defeat both opposition flag-bearers Raila Odinga and William Ruto if the elections are free and fair and I am ready to serve this country diligently," he said.

