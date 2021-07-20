Raila Odinga
Raila, Ruto pitch tent in renewed battle for Coast

By  Siago Cece  &  Stephen Oduor

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have camped at the Coast to woo new members as parties marshal their troops ahead of the 2022 polls.

