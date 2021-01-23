Prime

Raila, Ruto in war of words over Jubilee’s scorecard

Raila Odinga, William Ruto

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Wanga  &  Steve Otieno

What you need to know:

  • Dr Ruto accused Mr Odinga of derailing the government from its development agenda the moment he settled on a truce with his boss Uhuru Kenyatta through the March 2018 handshake after the fiercely contested presidential election of 2017.
  • But Mr Odinga fired back in what will likely shape the political landscape this year, calling the DP  a “shameless and serial liar,” who should not be allowed anywhere near the State House and public coffers.

The war of words between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga escalated yesterday with the second in command asking the former premier to take responsibility for the failures of the Jubilee government since he is now part of it.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya’s Covid-19 cases exceed 100,000

  2. Kenya writes to AU over fresh fighting near Mandera

  3. Experts: Cut Somalia-Kenya ties unlikely to hold

  4. Cyclone leaves hundreds homeless in Mozambique

  5. Kibicho at DCI over Sonko election claims

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.