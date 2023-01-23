Raila rejects President Ruto attempt to 'single-handedly' constitute new IEBC

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga has rejected an attempt by President William Ruto to 'single-handedly' constitute a new electoral body.

Mr Odinga says the process should be inclusive and must involve all Kenyans.

Addressing an opposition rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on Monday, Mr Odinga made eight clarion calls to Kenyans, insisting that the Kenya Kwanza government was illegally in office.

Mr Odinga said the coalition demands that the entire infrastructure and records of the 2022 elections at IEBC be made public and be audited by an impartial body -and that a forensic audit of the IEBC results and servers is non-negotiable.

" We demand that any attempts to reconstitute the IEBC single-handedly by Mr Ruto cease forthwith so that Kenyans themselves can reconstitute the body after full and fair deliberations," he said.



