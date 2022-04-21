Raila questions motives of nomination losers who quit parties

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has criticised losers in party primaries who quit to vie as independent candidates, saying it is an affront against democracy.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya when nomination certificates were issued to ODM candidates, Mr Odinga said politicians should not join political parties just for the sake of winning.

“You find someone applying to vie for a seat on a certain political party. When they are subjected to nominations and lose, they go independent. My question is, why didn’t they declare their interest in vying as independents before applying to vie on a party ticket?” he said.

“When you chose to join a political party, remain steadfast in that party and believe in its ideology and principles.”

But Mr Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja presidential flag-bearer, said he has the right, just like other party leaders in the coalition, to popularise his outfit.

“The Azimio la Umoja coalition is a movement that has many political parties. I am the presidential candidate of the coalition but also the party leader of the ODM party. I urge members of ODM to vote for our candidates, but if you are not a member of ODM, vote for whoever you are supporting.”

Mr Odinga urged the successful candidates to advocate peace and unity, saying his aim is to see a united Kenya.

“You are now our ambassadors. Go out there and campaign vigorously for the party and deliver, but remember to talk about the unity of Kenyans and in particular the people you want to represent at various levels,” he said.