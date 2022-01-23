Raila Odinga in Narok

ODM leader Raila Odinga in Ololunga, Narok County.

| Pool

Politics

Prime

Raila promises to boost Maa economy, protect the Mau

By  George Sayagie

ODM leader Raila Odinga Saturrday returned to Narok County to consolidate his support base in the Maa community with a promise to seal all corruption loopholes, protect the Mau and stop land-grab.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.