Raila promises Ngilu big position as she bows out of gubernatorial race

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu will not defend her seat, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has revealed.

"You will decide between former Governor Julius Malombe and former Senator David Musila who will be your governor. I want to take mama to Nairobi," Mr Odinga said Wednesday while campaigning at Mutha Township in Kitui County.

The move is expected to throw wide open the Kitui governorship race, which has already intensified.

Mrs Ngilu has been facing intense competition from Dr Malombe, Mr Musila and former Nairobi deputy governor Jonathan Mueke who is seeking the Kitui governorship on a United Democratic Alliance ticket.

At the height of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka's differences with Mr Odinga, around the time IEBC was clearing candidates, Mrs Ngilu hinted that she would drop out of the governorship race.