William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi address Kenyans in the diaspora at Mt Calvary Church Lanham, Maryland in the United States on March 5, 2022.

| DPPS

Politics

Prime

Ruto: Handshake between Uhuru and Raila was a stab in the back

By  Silas Apollo

What you need to know:

  • The DP accused the President of betrayal, saying Mr Kenyatta lied to him on the details of the handshake.
  • Mr Odinga’s allies laugh off the DP's allegations, terming them wild, unfounded and attention-seeking.

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday said Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga had agreed to retire from politics as part of the latter’s handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 9, 2018.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.