Makau Mutua appointed Raila’s campaign spokesperson

Prof Makau Mutua who has been appointed the spokesperson ODM leader Raila Odinga's  2022 presidential campaign and head of its think tank.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

ODM leader Raila Odinga has appointed Prof Makau Mutua the spokesperson of his 2022 presidential campaign and head of its think tank.

