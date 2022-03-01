Makau Mutua appointed Raila’s campaign spokesperson

ODM leader Raila Odinga has appointed Prof Makau Mutua the spokesperson of his 2022 presidential campaign and head of its think tank.

Prof Mutua is a former Dean at Suny Buffalo Law School, The State University of New York where he is Suny distinguished professor and the Margaret W. Wong professor.

"He served as Dean from 2007-2014 and has been professor in Buffalo since 1996. He teaches human rights, international law and international business transactions," Mr Odinga said in a statement Tuesday.

From 1991 to 1996 Prof Mutua was the associate director of the Harvard Law School Human Rights Programme at Harvard University.

His appointment follows last month's designation of journalist Dennis Onsarigo as the press secretary of Mr Odinga's presidential campaign secretariat.

He said Mr Onsarigo will coordinate all media relation needs and engagement of his 2022 campaign secretariat.

He will also be the link between the secretariat and coalition partners and will work closely with mainstream media to disseminate news and information.